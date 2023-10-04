MFS Charter Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
MCR stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
