MFS Charter Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MCR stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.