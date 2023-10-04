MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXE opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,038,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 309,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

