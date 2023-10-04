Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.