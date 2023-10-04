MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

MIND Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

MIND Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MINDP opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

