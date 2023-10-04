Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,722,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,532 shares.The stock last traded at $70.65 and had previously closed at $71.62.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.326 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
