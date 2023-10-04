Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,722,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,532 shares.The stock last traded at $70.65 and had previously closed at $71.62.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.326 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after buying an additional 310,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after purchasing an additional 209,529 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 2,416,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,244,000 after acquiring an additional 329,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

