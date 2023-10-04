Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQG opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.