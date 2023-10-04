Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.59

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 12690702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.