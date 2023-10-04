Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $174.27 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $128.27 and a 1-year high of $200.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.65.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALG

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.