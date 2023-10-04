Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 15105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on KROS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

