Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Ridley’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Ridley Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21.

Get Ridley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ridley news, insider Quinton Hildebrand 1,437,134 shares of Ridley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Ridley Company Profile

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.