Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 468,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 218,476 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $26.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $44,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $14,145,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $44,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,145,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $32,697.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,932 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after buying an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 187,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,703,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Further Reading

