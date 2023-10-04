Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Announces $2.45 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 66.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $14.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Watsco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $370.09 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $386.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.20 and a 200-day moving average of $347.49.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $366.89.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

