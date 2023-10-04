DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 57,073 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

