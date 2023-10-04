DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE DSL opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Abercrombie & Fitch Hits 12-Year High…Is It Still Undervalued?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Has Foot Locker’s Selloff turned into a Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.