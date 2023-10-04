iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.52

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.52 and last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 262351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

