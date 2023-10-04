iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $105.52

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.52 and last traded at $105.65, with a volume of 262351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.64.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Abercrombie & Fitch Hits 12-Year High…Is It Still Undervalued?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Has Foot Locker’s Selloff turned into a Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.