Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.44

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 56432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on COGT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The stock has a market cap of $819.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,666,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 898,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

