Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.30

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 80662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

