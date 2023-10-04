Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.44

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 291212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. Analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 103.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

