XSGD (XSGD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. XSGD has a total market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $476,594.72 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002656 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,098,661 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

