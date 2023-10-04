Toncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.07 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00007200 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and approximately $12.07 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,537.84 or 1.00018208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

