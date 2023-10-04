Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

