Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.83

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 937484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

