Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.26

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 107858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

