Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,475 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 423% compared to the typical volume of 2,003 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Report on Anavex Life Sciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anavex Life Sciences
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Abercrombie & Fitch Hits 12-Year High…Is It Still Undervalued?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Has Foot Locker’s Selloff turned into a Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.