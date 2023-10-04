Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,475 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 423% compared to the typical volume of 2,003 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

