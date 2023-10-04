Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Up 5.5% in September

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.
NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.12 and a one year high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.01.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
