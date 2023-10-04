Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.79

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 425904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 362,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 283,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 192,984 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1,856,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

