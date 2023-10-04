Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.67

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 5648768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

