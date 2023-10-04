LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.77

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 341783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 238.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

