Truist Financial Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $6.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get SunPower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SunPower

SunPower Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SPWR opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. SunPower has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $959.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after buying an additional 3,770,195 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,802,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 415,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.