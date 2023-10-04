Bank of Nova Scotia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,382 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 983% compared to the typical volume of 959 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

