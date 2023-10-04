Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Up 5.5% in September

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Bread Financial Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of BFH opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

