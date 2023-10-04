Short Interest in Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Expands By 5.4%

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kineta Stock Performance

Shares of Kineta stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Kineta has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Get Kineta alerts:

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kineta will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kineta in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kineta during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kineta by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kineta by 236.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kineta during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kineta during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kineta

(Get Free Report)

Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kineta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kineta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.