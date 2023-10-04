United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.40

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 195861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $775.13 million, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

