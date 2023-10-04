Traders Buy High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $469,170.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $469,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $299,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,668 shares of company stock worth $1,279,075 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,713,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 187.36%. The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

