UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.30

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 435319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

