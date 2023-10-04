Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AGNC Investment Put Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 38,340 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 22,425 put options.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -553.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

