Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.32

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 282249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
