Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 642,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.71. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 2,782.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.