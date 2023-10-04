Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Alcoa Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

