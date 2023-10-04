Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $60.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,577,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,285,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

