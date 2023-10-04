Guggenheim Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $37.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DraftKings by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

