Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 351,071 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,071 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

