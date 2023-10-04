Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2,166.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,277 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of APH stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

