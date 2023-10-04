O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Reduced by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $889.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $705.71 and a one year high of $975.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $933.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $920.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

