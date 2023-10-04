Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

NYSE IRM opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,761 shares of company stock worth $5,512,726 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

