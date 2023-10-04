NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

