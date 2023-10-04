NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

