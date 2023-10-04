NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 451 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

