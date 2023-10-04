Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Boosted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

