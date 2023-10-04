NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 250 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BG opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.