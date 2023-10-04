30,000 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $517,297. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INGR

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.